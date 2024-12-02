Asian Markets Surge Amid Global Financial Jitters

Asian markets saw an uptick on Monday, inspired by record-closing sessions on Wall Street, as investors kept a keen eye on U.S. interest rates. Meanwhile, the dollar showed resilience against the yen and the British pound after hitting multiweek lows, highlighting a pivotal period for global economic outlooks.

Buoying Chinese shares was robust performance in the manufacturing sector, as indicated by an encouraging private survey that corroborated earlier official reports. This economic strength, coupled with U.S. President Donald Trump's firm stance against BRICS nations seeking alternatives to the dollar, underscored market movement.

With the euro under pressure due to potential political upheaval in France, and the Federal Reserve's policy decisions looming large, analysts predicted continued market volatility. All eyes remain on upcoming U.S. fiscal policies, central bank actions, and global trade threats impacting investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)