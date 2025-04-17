Greenback's Rebound: Dollar Strengthens Amid Global Tariff Talks
The U.S. dollar gained ground as global currency markets stabilized. The euro dipped after the ECB cut rates, while global tariff negotiations continued. Trump touted progress in talks with Japan and plans to meet other leaders. Unemployment data and central bank policies influenced trading dynamics.
The U.S. dollar rallied on Thursday, recovering from recent declines against major currencies. The euro slightly weakened following another rate cut by the European Central Bank, aimed at tackling economic strain from U.S. tariffs. The dollar's stabilization comes amidst global shifts in trade dynamics due to evolving tariff discussions.
Eric Theoret, an FX strategist at Scotiabank, noted a temporary pause in the dollar's strength, anticipating medium-term bearish trends. Market participants are closely watching developments, as President Trump claims 'big progress' in tariff negotiations with Japan, hinting at potential global meetings, including with China.
ECB's rate cuts reflect a strategic response to declining eurozone growth prospects. Meanwhile, U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell remains cautious, with Trump pressuring for faster rate cuts. Despite these tensions, U.S. labor market data shows stability, influencing modest movements across currency pairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
