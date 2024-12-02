Tensions Rise as Congress Chief Faces Resistance Over Sambhal Visit

In a developing narrative marked by escalating tensions, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has received a notice from the Lucknow Police cautioning him against visiting the volatile region of Sambhal. Despite advisories highlighting potential chaos, Rai asserts his intention to proceed "peacefully."

The notice, citing the necessity to maintain communal harmony, urges Rai to delay his proposed visit. 'Keeping peace intact, particularly after recent unrest, requires postponing external engagements,' the police contended, aligning with a directive from the District Magistrate of Sambhal referencing Section 163 BNSS.

A delegation headed by Rai plans to review the aftermath of a violent incident from November 24, where stone-pelting rocked the Shahi Masjid area. Concurrently, a three-member judicial committee reviewed the scene, engaging with locals amid tight security. Moradabad Divisional Commissioner affirmed ongoing vigilance as tensions remain fraught following a court-mandated mosque survey that escalated into deadly clashes.

