Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Congress Chief Faces Resistance Over Sambhal Visit

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai, despite a notice from Lucknow Police to defer his visit to violence-hit Sambhal, insists on proceeding peacefully. Police advisories cite peace concerns, limiting external entry without proper authorization. Meanwhile, an investigation by a judicial committee into recent unrest continues, amid heightened security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:08 IST
Tensions Rise as Congress Chief Faces Resistance Over Sambhal Visit
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing narrative marked by escalating tensions, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has received a notice from the Lucknow Police cautioning him against visiting the volatile region of Sambhal. Despite advisories highlighting potential chaos, Rai asserts his intention to proceed "peacefully."

The notice, citing the necessity to maintain communal harmony, urges Rai to delay his proposed visit. 'Keeping peace intact, particularly after recent unrest, requires postponing external engagements,' the police contended, aligning with a directive from the District Magistrate of Sambhal referencing Section 163 BNSS.

A delegation headed by Rai plans to review the aftermath of a violent incident from November 24, where stone-pelting rocked the Shahi Masjid area. Concurrently, a three-member judicial committee reviewed the scene, engaging with locals amid tight security. Moradabad Divisional Commissioner affirmed ongoing vigilance as tensions remain fraught following a court-mandated mosque survey that escalated into deadly clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024