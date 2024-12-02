Left Menu

Revolutionizing MSME Lending: Muthoot FinCorp ONE's QR-Code Breakthrough

Muthoot FinCorp ONE introduces a new QR-code-based lending program allowing small businesses to obtain loans up to Rs 5 lakh based on daily transactions. This initiative offers simplified daily repayments, leveraging digital footprints for credit assessment, fostering financial inclusion and growth for MSMEs in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an innovative stride towards financial inclusion, Muthoot FinCorp ONE has launched a QR-code-based lending program aimed at empowering India's MSMEs. This scheme offers loans up to Rs 5 lakh for businesses, using their digital transaction history as a credit assessment tool to ease access to funds.

Supported by India's Finance Ministry's initiative for a 'New Credit Assessment Model,' this program aligns with the national vision of utilizing digital footprints over traditional balance sheet assessments. Muthoot FinCorp ONE promises automated daily repayments for small businesses, heralding a new era in digital lending.

With over 60 million Informal Micro Enterprises in India, this scheme addresses the credit gap for MSMEs by transforming how loans are underwritten. The program has already benefitted over 75,000 enterprises, marking significant progress in India's digital fiscal landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024