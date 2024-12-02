Left Menu

VTB Steps into Shipbuilding: Acquiring Zvezda Yard from Rosneft

VTB, Russia's second-largest lender, is set to acquire the Zvezda shipbuilding yard from Rosneft, promising to strengthen its shipbuilding capabilities. The acquisition, still in preliminary stages, involves a trilateral agreement with Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) and Rosneft for a thorough due diligence process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-12-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:38 IST
VTB Steps into Shipbuilding: Acquiring Zvezda Yard from Rosneft
  • Country:
  • Russia

VTB, Russia's second-largest lending institution, is preparing to acquire the Zvezda shipbuilding yard from Rosneft, as confirmed by Andrei Kostin, CEO of VTB, in an exclusive interview with Reuters.

The acquisition transaction is still in its infancy, with an agreement in place among VTB, Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), and Rosneft to facilitate a due diligence process. The Zvezda yard is praised for its advanced capabilities, specifically in constructing large Arc7 ice-class tankers that transport liquified natural gas across icy Arctic routes.

Kostin expressed enthusiasm about the deal, emphasizing the strategic consolidation in the shipbuilding industry. He reiterated VTB's commitment to participating in this sector for the long haul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024