Shiv Sena and BJP Leaders Refute EVM Tampering Claims

In response to a viral video suggesting the tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs), Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC has assured the public of their inviolability, citing rigorous audits by independent experts and secure storage protocols as foolproof measures against manipulation. She dismissed any suggestions of favoritism through pre-programming.

Echoing these reassurances, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya disclosed the filing of an FIR with Mumbai Police targeting the person behind the viral accusations. He urged authorities to scrutinize previous claims made by the same individual during the 2019 elections, underscoring the urgency for a thorough investigation.

Reinforcing these positions, the Chief Electoral Office used social media to label the claims as 'false' and 'baseless,' emphasizing the isolation and frequency of EVMs render them impervious to tampering efforts, thus maintaining their integrity in the upcoming Maharashtra elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)