Left Menu

Shiv Sena and BJP Leaders Refute EVM Tampering Claims

Amidst viral videos alleging electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering, Shiv Sena and BJP leaders have strongly refuted claims, affirming EVM security with extensive audits and independent expert oversight. Calls for investigation into the source of the misleading videos accompany these declarations, ensuring electoral integrity remains uncompromised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:41 IST
Shiv Sena and BJP Leaders Refute EVM Tampering Claims
Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a viral video suggesting the tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs), Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC has assured the public of their inviolability, citing rigorous audits by independent experts and secure storage protocols as foolproof measures against manipulation. She dismissed any suggestions of favoritism through pre-programming.

Echoing these reassurances, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya disclosed the filing of an FIR with Mumbai Police targeting the person behind the viral accusations. He urged authorities to scrutinize previous claims made by the same individual during the 2019 elections, underscoring the urgency for a thorough investigation.

Reinforcing these positions, the Chief Electoral Office used social media to label the claims as 'false' and 'baseless,' emphasizing the isolation and frequency of EVMs render them impervious to tampering efforts, thus maintaining their integrity in the upcoming Maharashtra elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024