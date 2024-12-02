GST Slashes to Lower Insurance Costs: A New Era for Policyholders?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced potential GST reductions on health and life insurance could decrease policyholder costs. The GST Council and a Group of Ministers are evaluating this proposal. Decisive meetings in December will determine the extent of tax changes and benefit distribution among insurers.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated that insurance costs might drop if the GST Council advises lowering GST rates on health and life insurance policies.
In the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman mentioned that a Group of Ministers is examining GST issues related to insurance, and if they recommend reductions, policyholder costs should decrease directly in a competitive market.
The GST Council's December 21 meeting in Jaisalmer may decide on these pivotal changes, potentially transforming the insurance landscape by benefiting consumers through reduced taxes.
