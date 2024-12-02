GST Slashes to Lower Insurance Costs: A New Era for Policyholders?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated that insurance costs might drop if the GST Council advises lowering GST rates on health and life insurance policies.

In the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman mentioned that a Group of Ministers is examining GST issues related to insurance, and if they recommend reductions, policyholder costs should decrease directly in a competitive market.

The GST Council's December 21 meeting in Jaisalmer may decide on these pivotal changes, potentially transforming the insurance landscape by benefiting consumers through reduced taxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)