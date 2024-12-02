Left Menu

PM Modi Attends 'The Sabarmati Report' Screening, Applauding Truthfulness

'The Sabarmati Report' film highlighting the 2002 Godhra train incident was screened at Parliament, attended by PM Modi and other ministers. The film, praised for its factual portrayal, has gained tax-free status in multiple states and commendation from political figures for shedding light on a pivotal event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:42 IST
PM Modi Attends 'The Sabarmati Report' Screening, Applauding Truthfulness
PM Narendra Modi along with union ministers arrives for movie screening (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, attended the screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' at the Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament House this afternoon.

Among the attendees were Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The film, starring Vikrant Massey, is based on the 2002 burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra, Gujarat. It has sparked attention for its depiction of the incident and has been made tax-free in states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Ektaa Kapoor, one of the producers, cited extensive research as the backbone of the film, aiming to present the truth behind the tragedy. PM Modi praised the film for its truth-telling approach, noting that facts eventually surface despite false narratives. Various Chief Ministers have shown support by attending screenings, applauding its tribute to the 59 victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024