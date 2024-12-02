PM Modi Attends 'The Sabarmati Report' Screening, Applauding Truthfulness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, attended the screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' at the Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament House this afternoon.

Among the attendees were Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The film, starring Vikrant Massey, is based on the 2002 burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra, Gujarat. It has sparked attention for its depiction of the incident and has been made tax-free in states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Ektaa Kapoor, one of the producers, cited extensive research as the backbone of the film, aiming to present the truth behind the tragedy. PM Modi praised the film for its truth-telling approach, noting that facts eventually surface despite false narratives. Various Chief Ministers have shown support by attending screenings, applauding its tribute to the 59 victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)