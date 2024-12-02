Rupee's Resilience Amid Global Headwinds

The Indian rupee has emerged as a beacon of stability among Asian currencies, performing exceptionally well despite global challenges, according to Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary. Even as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the strength of the US dollar impact currencies, the rupee demonstrates resilience.

In 2024, the rupee's depreciation was limited to 1.4% against the US dollar until mid-November. The broader strength of the US dollar has pressured emerging market currencies, yet the rupee remains one of the strongest in Asia, outperforming the Japanese Yen and South Korean Won.

This stability reflects India's strong economic fundamentals, helping to mitigate the challenges posed by exchange rate fluctuations. Projections suggest fiscal and monetary policies will continue to provide support, helping ensure fiscal flexibility for important social welfare initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)