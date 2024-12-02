Left Menu

Parliament Set to Resume Functions Amid Resolved Stalemate

Parliament is expected to resume operations after a prolonged disruption due to opposition demands. Following a meeting with floor leaders, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that a consensus was reached to conduct discussions. Speaker Om Birla facilitated talks to ensure scheduled legislative business proceeds smoothly.

Parliament Set to Resume Functions Amid Resolved Stalemate
After enduring several days of disruptions caused by opposition demands, the Indian Parliament is poised to recommence its regular operations starting Tuesday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed a consensus was reached among floor leaders to engage in discussions, following a crucial meeting geared at ending the stalemate.

Key issues leading to previous adjournments, such as the Adani matter, Sambhal violence, and the Manipur situation, will be addressed as Parliament plans to resume its listed agenda. Speaker Om Birla played a pivotal role by summoning the floor leaders for dialogues, ensuring upcoming bills and other legislative business are tackled effectively in both Houses.

Minister Rijiju emphasized the importance of Parliament functioning without interruptions, encouraging all representatives to participate actively. He highlighted upcoming discussions on the Constitution, scheduling them in the Lok Sabha on December 13-14 and in the Rajya Sabha on December 16-17. This resolution is hoped to restore order and efficiency to parliamentary proceedings moving forward.

