Left Menu

Ecopetrol's Ambitious Green Hydrogen Plant in Cartagena

Ecopetrol, Colombia's leading energy company, announced plans for a groundbreaking green hydrogen plant in Cartagena. With a $28.5 million investment, the facility is projected to produce 800 tonnes of green hydrogen annually, marking it as the largest in Latin America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:56 IST
Ecopetrol's Ambitious Green Hydrogen Plant in Cartagena
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a major eco-friendly move, Colombia's state-owned energy firm, Ecopetrol, has unveiled plans for a new green hydrogen plant in the Caribbean city of Cartagena, involving an investment of approximately $28.5 million.

The plant is expected to have an annual production capacity of 800 tonnes of green hydrogen, according to the company's recent statement.

This advancement is set to position Ecopetrol's facility as the largest green hydrogen producer in Latin America, marking a significant step in sustainable energy development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024