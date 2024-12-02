Ecopetrol's Ambitious Green Hydrogen Plant in Cartagena

In a major eco-friendly move, Colombia's state-owned energy firm, Ecopetrol, has unveiled plans for a new green hydrogen plant in the Caribbean city of Cartagena, involving an investment of approximately $28.5 million.

The plant is expected to have an annual production capacity of 800 tonnes of green hydrogen, according to the company's recent statement.

This advancement is set to position Ecopetrol's facility as the largest green hydrogen producer in Latin America, marking a significant step in sustainable energy development.

