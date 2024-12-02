Telangana CM Tackles Floods and Emergency Response with New Initiatives

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, conducted an inspection of the ongoing rainwater sump projects around Lake View Guest House. This initiative aims to mitigate the flood risks in the vicinity, as stated in a press release issued on Monday. The Chief Minister provided valuable input to officials on enhancing flood prevention strategies, emphasizing the potential to alleviate traffic congestion by improving water diversion methods.

The Chief Minister stressed the urgency of completing these projects across all targeted locations before the arrival of the next monsoon. He also recommended redesigning some rainwater sumps to better manage water flow. The government has mandated the construction of these sumps near 141 identified water logging points throughout Hyderabad.

Accompanying the Chief Minister were officials including Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, and Municipal Department Principal Secretary Dana Kishore. Meanwhile, Telangana's Health Minister, Damodar Raja Narsimha, revealed plans to introduce an additional 80-90 ambulances in the coming months to expedite emergency response times.

Celebrating one year of governance under Revanth Reddy's administration, the health minister underscored the government's commitment to fortifying infrastructure, especially in the health sector. He noted that 230 new ambulances have already been introduced, with the goal of reducing emergency response times to 10 minutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)