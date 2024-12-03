Left Menu

Unveiling Truth: 'The Sabarmati Report' Sparks Political Discourse

BJP MP Mayank Nayak praised 'The Sabarmati Report' for revealing truth about PM Modi and Gujarat government post-2002 Godhra incident. The film has received accolades and was attended by key politicians at its Parliament screening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:37 IST
Unveiling Truth: 'The Sabarmati Report' Sparks Political Discourse
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mayank Nayak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent screening at the Parliament auditorium, BJP MP Mayank Nayak lauded 'The Sabarmati Report' for shedding light on the truth regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Gujarat government's role around the Godhra incident.

Nayak expressed that the film counters efforts to tarnish the image of PM Modi, emphasizing its truth-revealing nature. 'The movie brings truth to the forefront, revealing attempts to smear PM Modi and Gujarat's leadership,' Nayak told ANI on Monday.

He highlighted how PM Modi's innocence has been reaffirmed by the court, public opinion, and now the film. The screening was attended by PM Modi alongside ministers like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

'The Sabarmati Report,' centered on the Sabarmati Express tragedy of 2002, stars Vikrant Massey and has been declared tax-free across several states. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, it's produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024