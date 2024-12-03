Unveiling Truth: 'The Sabarmati Report' Sparks Political Discourse

In a recent screening at the Parliament auditorium, BJP MP Mayank Nayak lauded 'The Sabarmati Report' for shedding light on the truth regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Gujarat government's role around the Godhra incident.

Nayak expressed that the film counters efforts to tarnish the image of PM Modi, emphasizing its truth-revealing nature. 'The movie brings truth to the forefront, revealing attempts to smear PM Modi and Gujarat's leadership,' Nayak told ANI on Monday.

He highlighted how PM Modi's innocence has been reaffirmed by the court, public opinion, and now the film. The screening was attended by PM Modi alongside ministers like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh.

'The Sabarmati Report,' centered on the Sabarmati Express tragedy of 2002, stars Vikrant Massey and has been declared tax-free across several states. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, it's produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan.

(With inputs from agencies.)