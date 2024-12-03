A Demand for Dignity: China's Sanitary Pad Scandal Sparks Feminist Uprising
A scandal over the quality of sanitary pads in China highlights ongoing neglect of women's health and dignity. With companies apologizing and government feedback being considered, feminist activists are linking these issues to wider societal challenges, including falling birth rates and infertility, to demand higher product standards.
A scandal has erupted in China concerning the quality of sanitary pads, with major brands facing backlash over misleading product lengths and potentially harmful pH levels. Consumers began voicing concerns in early November, and the corporate responses have only fueled public outrage.
ABC, a main company involved, dismissed consumer complaints despite evidence suggesting the products could cause irritation akin to textiles. Though the company later apologized, consumer frustrations have highlighted a broader neglect of women's health issues in China.
This scandal reflects deeper societal issues, including stigmatization of menstrual products and a lack of awareness about menstruation. Women's advocacy for better standards continues, linking the scandal to larger challenges such as declining birth rates and infertility as they push for change through government feedback platforms.
