Dr. Jitendra Singh Calls Obesity a National Public Health Priority at AOCO Inauguration

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today emphasised the need for cautious and evidence-based use of weight-reducing and anti-obesity drugs, stating that such medications must be administered judiciously and not viewed as routine interventions. Speaking at the inaugural session of the Asia Oceania Conference on Obesity (AOCO), he underscored that obesity is a complex, chronic, and relapsing condition, demanding a comprehensive societal approach rather than isolated clinical responses.

Obesity: A Deeply Rooted Societal Challenge

Dr. Singh, a renowned Diabetologist and Professor of Medicine, stressed that obesity is not merely a cosmetic concern or a by-product of lifestyle choices. Instead, it is intertwined with social, cultural, behavioural, and environmental factors, requiring multi-sectoral cooperation.

Drawing an analogy, he remarked that “just as economics is too serious a subject to be left to economists alone, obesity is too serious a subject to be left to physicians or epidemiologists alone.”

The Minister noted that India is confronting an alarming rise in obesity-driven Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), which account for 63% of total mortality in the country. He highlighted that obesity—particularly central or visceral obesity, disproportionately prevalent among Indians—significantly elevates the risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and several cancers.

National Leadership and Preventive Health Initiatives

Dr. Singh praised the unprecedented emphasis placed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on combating lifestyle-related diseases, noting that the Prime Minister has repeatedly addressed obesity in national forums. He said this reflects a deliberate shift towards preventive healthcare, supported by initiatives such as FIT India, Khelo India, and programmes promoting small, sustainable behavioural changes.

He noted that since 2014, health has moved to the centre of national policymaking, with a strong focus on prevention, affordability, and early detection. He highlighted landmark initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, expanded mass screening campaigns, and India’s global leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the development of indigenous vaccines. The government’s commitment to integrating traditional systems of medicine through the Ministry of AYUSH was also highlighted as a critical pillar of holistic care.

Guarding Against Misinformation and Commercialisation

The Minister expressed concern about the growing commercialisation of obesity management and the proliferation of unscientific claims, fad diets, and misleading therapies. He warned that misinformed quick-fix solutions divert people from sound, evidence-based interventions.

Dr. Singh offered a historical analogy, recalling the mass adoption of refined oils in previous decades that later revealed unforeseen health consequences, underscoring that formal approvals alone do not guarantee best outcomes. He urged for a sustained and scientifically grounded campaign to counter myths and misinformation, especially through responsible use of digital platforms and media.

Engaging Youth and Expanding Public Awareness

Emphasizing the need for broader public engagement, the Minister said that awareness efforts must extend beyond medical and academic circles to reach those who may not recognize obesity as a health threat. “We must talk not only to those who know, but also to those who do not know that they do not know,” he remarked, stressing the need to safeguard the health and productivity of India’s youth to achieve the national vision of a developed India by 2047.

Launch of the AIAARO Obesity Registry

During the event, Dr. Jitendra Singh launched the AIAARO Obesity Registry, a major initiative aimed at bolstering India’s research ecosystem through systematic data collection, long-term monitoring, and evidence-backed policymaking. The registry is expected to support improved clinical understanding and guide national strategies for obesity management.

Asia Oceania Conference on Obesity: A Regional Platform for Collaboration

The two-day AOCO is the flagship conference of the Asia Oceania Association for the Study of Obesity (AOASO), bringing together national and international experts such as Dr. Kyoung Kon Kim, Dr. Volkan Yumuk, Dr. Mahendra Narwaria, Dr. B.M. Makkar, and Dr. Banshi Saboo. In India, the conference is organised by the All-India Association for Advancing Research in Obesity (AIAARO) in collaboration with AOASO and supported by IAEPEN India and OSSI.

With a focus on sharing global best practices, strengthening collaborative research, and promoting evidence-based management, AOCO positions obesity as not only a medical condition but a societal challenge requiring coordinated action, sustained advocacy, and informed participation at every level.