Public Health Alert: The Complex Challenge of Obesity in India

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh issued a stern warning regarding the widespread use of anti-obesity drugs, underscoring the need for judicious application. Speaking at the ''Asia Oceania Conference on Obesity,'' Singh described obesity as a multifaceted, chronic condition that extends beyond superficial concerns.

Minister Singh, a renowned diabetologist, advocates for a comprehensive societal effort to counteract obesity, a leading public health challenge in India. He highlighted political, cultural, and environmental factors that contribute to the country's escalating obesity rates and stressed the associated risks, including Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Furthermore, Singh criticized the rise of misinformation and commercial interests in obesity management, warning against unscientific claims and emphasizing the importance of evidence-based care. He cautioned that formal approvals might not capture the complexities of clinical practice, pointing to historical health impacts from past nutritional advice.

(With inputs from agencies.)