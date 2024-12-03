Pioneering Pathways: India Leads RD20 in Clean Energy Innovation

The prestigious 6th RD20 Conference has commenced at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, marking the first time the global clean energy forum is being held outside Japan. Organized by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the conference assembles top experts and policymakers from G20 nations to forge pathways to carbon neutrality.

In her address, TERI's Director General Dr. Vibha Dhawan highlighted India's commitment to clean energy innovations. Meanwhile, MNRE Secretary Shri PK Singh emphasized India’s growing leadership in biofuels and green hydrogen. The conference features sessions on green hydrogen technologies and aims to identify and overcome technical challenges through international collaboration.

Discussions also revolve around biofuels' role in a circular economy, with experts like Dr. Sangita Kasture and Prof. Dr. Christopher Hebling providing insights. The event sets the stage for strengthened global partnerships in advancing clean energy, culminating in a leaders' session for actionable collaboration strategies to surmount barriers in clean energy adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)