Potato Prosperity: Una's Bumper Harvest Spurs Economic Growth

The Una district is experiencing a remarkable bumper harvest of potatoes, which is attracting favorable market prices. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced plans to strengthen the district's production and marketing systems, ensuring fair pricing for farmers.

Agnihotri highlighted the potential for a thriving potato-based economy in Una, drawing parallels with the successful apple economy in the state. This year, potato production in the district is projected at 28,000 metric tons, with farmers receiving between Rs 2,200 and Rs 2,800 per quintal.

Una's potato stands out for its quality, finding its way to markets across Himachal and beyond. The Kharif season saw potatoes sown across 1,800 acres. In the Rabi season, it's grown over 1,200 hectares, yielding an average of 250 quintals per hectare.

