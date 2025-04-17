Haryana's Agricultural Procurement: A Bumper Harvest

In a successful procurement drive, Haryana has acquired 31.52 lakh metric tonnes of wheat so far this season, surpassing last year's record by a significant margin. The procurement drive, which commenced on April 1, has already involved over 2 lakh farmers, with funds amounting to Rs 1,400 crore transferred to their bank accounts.

Besides wheat, the purchase of mustard seeds began on March 15 for the Rabi marketing season 2025-26. As of April 16, 4.93 lakh metric tonnes of mustard have been procured, with Rs 1,843 crore paid directly to 1.71 lakh farmers. The state's procurement operations are carried out by HAFED and the Haryana Warehousing Corporation.

The Haryana government has reiterated its commitment to supporting farmers by ensuring every grain they produce is purchased. This initiative reflects a robust agricultural policy aimed at empowering the farming community and boosting the state's agrarian economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)