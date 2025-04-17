Left Menu

Haryana's Agricultural Procurement: A Bumper Harvest

Haryana procured 31.52 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and 4.93 lakh metric tonnes of mustard, transferring Rs 3,243 crore into farmers' accounts. Commencing April 1, the wheat procurement involved over 2 lakh farmers, while mustard procurement began on March 15. HAFED and Haryana Warehousing Corporation managed the operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:56 IST
Haryana's Agricultural Procurement: A Bumper Harvest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a successful procurement drive, Haryana has acquired 31.52 lakh metric tonnes of wheat so far this season, surpassing last year's record by a significant margin. The procurement drive, which commenced on April 1, has already involved over 2 lakh farmers, with funds amounting to Rs 1,400 crore transferred to their bank accounts.

Besides wheat, the purchase of mustard seeds began on March 15 for the Rabi marketing season 2025-26. As of April 16, 4.93 lakh metric tonnes of mustard have been procured, with Rs 1,843 crore paid directly to 1.71 lakh farmers. The state's procurement operations are carried out by HAFED and the Haryana Warehousing Corporation.

The Haryana government has reiterated its commitment to supporting farmers by ensuring every grain they produce is purchased. This initiative reflects a robust agricultural policy aimed at empowering the farming community and boosting the state's agrarian economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025