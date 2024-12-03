Kerala Mourns Tragic Loss of Five Medical Students in Alappuzha Crash

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of five medical students who perished in a tragic car-bus collision in the Alappuzha district. The devastating crash occurred at Kalarkode on the National Highway and involved a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus.

In an official statement, the Chief Minister described the incident as 'deeply saddening' and shared his sympathies with the bereaved families. The accident, which took place at approximately 10 pm on Monday, resulted in the loss of young MBBS students from TD Medical College, Alappuzha.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Ibrahim from Lakshadweep, Sreedeep from Palakkad, Ayush Shaji from Alappuzha, Devanand from Malappuram, and Mohammed Jabbar from Kannur. The entire state mourns the untimely demise of these promising individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)