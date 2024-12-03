Left Menu

Delhi HC Urges Swift Probe into AAP MLA Corruption Allegations

The Delhi High Court has pressed the Lokayukta to swiftly address a corruption complaint against AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya. The complaint accuses Mohaniya of accepting bribes for water access in Sangam Vihar, with evidence of involvement of his aide and government officials linked to the Delhi Jal Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 12:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has instructed the Lokayukta to expedite the investigation into a corruption complaint against AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya, with a goal to resolve the issue within four weeks. The directive came from the bench, led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, during a hearing of the petition filed by an anti-corruption forum.

The petition, submitted on behalf of the forum on January 30, 2020, urges a probe into allegations that Mohaniya accepted bribes for facilitating access to water from the Delhi Jal Board. Residents of Sangam Vihar allegedly paid his aide, who then funneled the money to the MLA. The complaint calls for a report to be sent to the Competent Authority for further legal proceedings.

The complainant claims to have video evidence and other documentation demonstrating clear cases of corruption, implicating government officials, including senior figures at the Delhi Jal Board. It alleges that residents had to pay both board officials and the MLA's aide to use a public borewell and obtain water via Delhi Jal Board tankers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

