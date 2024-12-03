Delhi's Unique Mohalla Buses: Transforming Last-Mile Connectivity

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday, emphasized the importance of Mohalla buses in tackling the chronic issue of last-mile connectivity in the capital. During her inspection, she highlighted that the trial has already commenced on two routes, paving the way for broader deployment across the city's congested areas within two weeks.

As part of a larger effort by the Delhi government to increase the reach of public transport, these nine-metre-long, fully electric buses promise to augment last-mile connectivity in a city plagued by transport challenges. The introduction of these buses marks a departure from the conventional twelve-metre vehicles, aiming to more effectively perform in narrower, overpopulated areas.

Key routes feature stops at major hubs such as Munirka Village and Vasant Kunj, strategically enhancing accessibility. Previously trialed routes have shown promising outcomes, and the upcoming deployment plans prioritize both efficiency and commuter feedback. By 2025, the Kejriwal administration envisions over 2,000 Mohalla buses operating, significantly improving transit options in urban areas with limited road space.

