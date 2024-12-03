"Govt committed to women-led development," says Union Minister Annpurna Devi

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, briefed the media on Tuesday regarding the government's initiatives for women empowerment since May 2014. "PM Modi has always emphasized the importance of women empowerment. With this focus in mind, we are making strides towards women's development," she said.

Devi highlighted several key initiatives undertaken by the government since 2014 to ensure women's safety and advancement in various sectors. "The Nari Shakti Vandan Act was passed by the PM Modi-led government as part of these efforts," she added.

She also pointed out that the gender budget for women has significantly increased, with an allocation of over 3 lakh crore for 2024-25, a substantial rise compared to pre-2014 figures. "One crore women have been made Lakhpati Didi, and we aim to make 3 crore women Lakhpati Didi through women-centric development schemes," said Devi.

Annpurna Devi said that the Union Government is committed to women-led development. "The government is committed to women-led development, aiming for their participation in the majority of sectors by 2037. Under the Nirbhaya Fund, nearly 49 schemes with an estimated allocation of over Rs 11,000 crore have been launched since 2014. Through the 181 Women Help Line, women are receiving vital support, although West Bengal has not yet implemented this helpline," Devi remarked.

The Union Minister said that more than 3.5 crore women have benefited from Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. The scheme is a Centrally Sponsored DBT scheme with the cash incentive of Rs 5000/- (in three instalments) being provided directly in the bank account of Pregnant Women and Lactating Mothers. "The government has also introduced three new criminal laws to ensure women's safety and justice. Additionally, over 3.5 crore women have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, and the government is working on providing working women hostels. We plan to set up 1,000 women's hostels across states, and discussions are ongoing with various state governments," the Minister stated.

Annpurna Devi mentioned that fast track courts have been sanctioned for West Bengal for safety of women, and ensuring justice. "113 Fast Track Courts have been sanctioned for West Bengal, but only 6-7 are currently operational," she concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)