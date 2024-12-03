India’s REIT Market: A Blossoming Opportunity

India's prime cities are now hosting an extensive stock of rent-yielding office spaces, totaling 526.3 million square feet and valued at Rs 4.5 lakh crore. This is prime real estate that can be integrated into Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and listed on stock exchanges.

The latest report from real estate consultant Vestian, titled 'REITs: Reshaping India’s Commercial Space', reveals that India's REIT market is still in its infancy compared to global standards. Currently, there are only four listed REITs covering a mere 125 million square feet in both retail and office sectors, yet their growing popularity among both foreign and domestic investors remains undeniable due to the attractive dividends they offer.

Looking ahead, there lies a significant opportunity for REITs to grow as they capitalize on the increasing demand for Grade A office spaces. This demand not only promises to expand their footprint but also ensures a steady stream of income for investors, potentially transforming REITs into a major asset class in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)