Unraveling Terror: Tahawwur Rana's Alleged Plots Against Indian Cities

The National Investigation Agency has leveled serious accusations against Tahawwur Rana, alleging his involvement in designing multiple terror plots targeting Indian cities, similar to the infamous 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Rana's extradition from the US has marked a significant step in the investigation, and his prolonged custody has been deemed essential for a thorough interrogation aimed at unraveling the conspiracy's deeper layers.

With high-ranking officials present, the court remanded him to an 18-day NIA custody. Key focus areas will likely involve tracing the movements of the conspirators and examining whether similar threats existed for cities beyond Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)