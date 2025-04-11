Left Menu

Unraveling Terror: Tahawwur Rana's Alleged Plots Against Indian Cities

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) accuses Tahawwur Rana of planning multiple terror plots akin to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks against various Indian cities. Rana has been remanded to 18-day NIA custody to facilitate investigation into the larger conspiracy that involved high-profile operatives like David Coleman Headley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:40 IST
  • India

The National Investigation Agency has leveled serious accusations against Tahawwur Rana, alleging his involvement in designing multiple terror plots targeting Indian cities, similar to the infamous 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Rana's extradition from the US has marked a significant step in the investigation, and his prolonged custody has been deemed essential for a thorough interrogation aimed at unraveling the conspiracy's deeper layers.

With high-ranking officials present, the court remanded him to an 18-day NIA custody. Key focus areas will likely involve tracing the movements of the conspirators and examining whether similar threats existed for cities beyond Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

