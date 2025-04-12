Left Menu

Russia Commemorates Victory Day: Engaging Indian Cities and Leaders in 80th Anniversary Celebrations

Russia plans extensive celebrations for Victory Day on May 9, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's triumph in World War II. Inviting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Moscow, Russia also organizes events in Indian cities, highlighting shared history and honoring contributions in the war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:08 IST
Russia Commemorates Victory Day: Engaging Indian Cities and Leaders in 80th Anniversary Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Russia is set to host comprehensive celebrations across Indian cities and in Moscow for Victory Day on May 9, the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany. The announcement was made by Denis Alipov, Russia's envoy to India.

The Russian government extended an invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the high-profile events in Moscow, reflecting on the significant contributions of Indian soldiers to the Allied Forces during World War II. An array of foreign dignitaries is expected to participate in the parade that marks this historic victory.

Beyond Moscow's grand parade, commemorations in India will focus on remembering those who perished in the war. These events aim to highlight the shared history of the Soviet Union and its allies, sending a message of historical reflection and cooperation between Russia and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025