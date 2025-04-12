Russia Commemorates Victory Day: Engaging Indian Cities and Leaders in 80th Anniversary Celebrations

Russia is set to host comprehensive celebrations across Indian cities and in Moscow for Victory Day on May 9, the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany. The announcement was made by Denis Alipov, Russia's envoy to India.

The Russian government extended an invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the high-profile events in Moscow, reflecting on the significant contributions of Indian soldiers to the Allied Forces during World War II. An array of foreign dignitaries is expected to participate in the parade that marks this historic victory.

Beyond Moscow's grand parade, commemorations in India will focus on remembering those who perished in the war. These events aim to highlight the shared history of the Soviet Union and its allies, sending a message of historical reflection and cooperation between Russia and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)