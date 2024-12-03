Adani Group's Financial Resilience: Post-Crisis Strength

The Adani Group has emerged financially robust following allegations of fraud earlier this year, according to insights from US-based research firm Bernstein.

Key aspects include a sharp reduction in share pledges and leverage, coupled with healthy debt repayment strategies, which have enhanced the group's valuation and stability.

Despite earlier setbacks, including a major legal challenge in November, the conglomerate has diversified funding sources and increased cash reserves, positioning itself for future growth.

