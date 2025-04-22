Left Menu

Medha Patkar's Defamation Case: Courtroom Drama and Legal Challenges

The Delhi High Court advised activist Medha Patkar to seek the sessions court's permission to defer executing her sentence in a long-standing defamation case filed by Delhi LG V K Saxena. With previous rulings imposing a fine and probation, Patkar faces legal proceedings regarding her conviction, challenging its validity.

The Delhi High Court has directed activist Medha Patkar to approach the sessions court for postponement of her sentence execution, involving a Rs one lakh fine, in a defamation suit initiated by Delhi LG V K Saxena decades ago. The court reiterated adherence to legal process in her ongoing legal challenge.

Saxena's defamation case against Patkar stems from allegations made 23 years prior during his leadership at a Gujarat-based NGO. The sessions court previously found Patkar guilty and placed her on probation, contingent on a pending fine deposit. This judicial history underscores the complexities in navigating legal remedies and sentence adjustments.

Justice Shalinder Kaur, while dismissing a plea to delay the sentence execution, advised compliance with the initial trial court's directives. This is pending further consideration on May 19, as Patkar contests her conviction on claims of procedural infirmities and defames undermining Saxena's public service reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

