Bolsonaro's Battle: Surgery and Legal Challenges

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro underwent surgery after being hospitalized for severe abdominal pain, marking his fifth procedure since a 2018 stabbing incident. The operation began at 8:30 am and is expected to last six hours.

Bolsonaro's hospitalization interrupted his efforts to rally political support for an amnesty bill that could shield his followers involved in post-election unrest. Criticizing the severe punishment of a supporter, Bolsonaro urged Congress to pass the bill, stressing the vote's importance.

Facing trial for allegedly conspiring to overthrow the government, Bolsonaro has denounced the court's actions as politically motivated. Despite his ban from office until 2030, he aims to run against President Lula in the presidential election, challenging Lula's declining popularity amid high inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)