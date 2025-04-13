Bolsonaro's Battle: Surgery and Legal Challenges
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro undergoes surgery following abdominal pain. He faces legal challenges and advocates for an amnesty bill. Bolsonaro is banned from office until 2030, but plans to contest next year's election against President Lula amid active trial for alleged conspiracy.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro underwent surgery after being hospitalized for severe abdominal pain, marking his fifth procedure since a 2018 stabbing incident. The operation began at 8:30 am and is expected to last six hours.
Bolsonaro's hospitalization interrupted his efforts to rally political support for an amnesty bill that could shield his followers involved in post-election unrest. Criticizing the severe punishment of a supporter, Bolsonaro urged Congress to pass the bill, stressing the vote's importance.
Facing trial for allegedly conspiring to overthrow the government, Bolsonaro has denounced the court's actions as politically motivated. Despite his ban from office until 2030, he aims to run against President Lula in the presidential election, challenging Lula's declining popularity amid high inflation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Healthcare in the Spotlight as Australian Election Campaign Heats Up
Shiv Sena Critiques 'One Party, One Election' Vision
Maharashtra's Commitment to Election Promises and Farmer Welfare
Romania Must Ensure Inclusive Elections Amid Rising Political Tensions, Expert Warns
Scuffle at Purba Medinipur: Political Tensions Flare During Cooperative Bank Elections