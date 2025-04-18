Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Federal Reserve Leadership Amid Trump's Legal Challenges

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett indicated that President Trump and his team are considering the option of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. This follows Trump's accusations against Powell of failing to cut interest rates and asserting undue political influence.

In a pivotal statement on Friday, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett disclosed that President Donald Trump and his team are deliberating on the potential dismissal of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Hassett's comments came amidst escalating tensions between Trump and Powell over interest rate decisions and perceived political biases.

The confrontation with the press occurred shortly after Trump intensified criticism of Powell, accusing him of engaging in politics by not reducing interest rates. Trump suggested he possesses the authority to swiftly remove Powell from his position. Hassett, however, seemed to retract assertions from his previous book where he argued that such a move could damage the Fed's credibility and destabilize financial markets.

Hassett noted a shift in circumstances, hinting at unspecified legal analyses that might influence their approach. The relevance of a Supreme Court case regarding Trump's authority to dismiss federal board members is uncertain, yet it may serve as a precedent in potential actions against Powell. Nonetheless, Powell maintains his stance that legal provisions prevent his ousting, affirming his commitment to fulfilling his term through May 2026.

