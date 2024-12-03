GM Recall: Over 130,000 Vehicles Impacted by Tailgate Issue

General Motors is set to recall around 132,037 vehicles in the United States, as announced on December 3rd, due to a tailgate malfunction. This recall follows an alert from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), emphasizing the need for drivers to ensure safety compliance.

The identified issue involves problems with the tailgate that could potentially compromise the vehicle's operational safety. General Motors is taking proactive measures to rectify this issue through the recall process.

Owners of affected vehicles are advised to contact their dealerships for further instructions on how to address this unexpected concern. The automotive giant is dedicated to maintaining the trust of its customers by promptly handling such matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)