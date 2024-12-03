Left Menu

GM Recall: Over 130,000 Vehicles Impacted by Tailgate Issue

General Motors is recalling approximately 132,037 vehicles in the U.S. due to a tailgate issue identified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The recall aims to address a malfunction that could impact vehicle safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:08 IST
GM Recall: Over 130,000 Vehicles Impacted by Tailgate Issue
Representative image Image Credit:

General Motors is set to recall around 132,037 vehicles in the United States, as announced on December 3rd, due to a tailgate malfunction. This recall follows an alert from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), emphasizing the need for drivers to ensure safety compliance.

The identified issue involves problems with the tailgate that could potentially compromise the vehicle's operational safety. General Motors is taking proactive measures to rectify this issue through the recall process.

Owners of affected vehicles are advised to contact their dealerships for further instructions on how to address this unexpected concern. The automotive giant is dedicated to maintaining the trust of its customers by promptly handling such matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024