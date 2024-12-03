Left Menu

Vedanta Secures Strong Financial Outlook with Double Credit Upgrade

Vedanta Ltd's long-term credit ratings were upgraded by Crisil and ICRA due to improved capital structure and robust growth. The upgrades highlight Vedanta's enhanced financial flexibility and decreased leverage. The parent company, Vedanta Resources, also secured $800 million through a bond issue to prepay existing debts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:47 IST
Vedanta Secures Strong Financial Outlook with Double Credit Upgrade
The stable outlook reflects reduced refinancing risk Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Ltd has received a significant credit rating upgrade from Crisil Ratings, raising its long-term bank facilities and debt instruments to AA from AA-. This marks the second such upgrade in three months, reflecting the company's strong financial position and growth potential.

Crisil's upgrade is attributed to Vedanta's improved capital structure and financial flexibility, alongside substantial volume growth. The agency emphasized the company's enhanced operating profitability, reduced debt, and leverage meeting crucial thresholds.

This financial stride follows UK-based Vedanta Resources, the parent company, raising $800 million through a new bond issue, with proceeds designated for repaying the company's outstanding debt. The Indian multinational extends its operations across sectors including oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024