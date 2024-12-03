Left Menu

TKIL Industries' Green Hydrogen Leap: Pioneering Solar-to-Fuel Innovation

TKIL Industries has acquired a stake in Switzerland's Sohhytec SA, gaining technology to produce green hydrogen from solar energy. The company aims to expand into hydrogen infrastructure for vehicles and industries. Excluding subsidies, production costs may reach Rs 400 per kg. Capacity targets include 100 MW annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

TKIL Industries announced on Tuesday its acquisition of a stake in Swiss company Sohhytec SA, granting it access to innovative technology for generating green hydrogen directly from solar power.

The company's CEO, Vivek Bhatia, stated that TKIL can produce pressurized hydrogen and plans to establish the necessary infrastructure to store and distribute it to vehicles. Discussions with oil marketing companies are underway, and proposals for hydrogen-based retail facilities are being developed.

Although specific investment details remain undisclosed, the collaboration with Sohhytec positions TKIL strategically as a leader in green hydrogen, aiming for significant capacity expansion and economic growth in the next five years.

