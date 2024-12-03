Left Menu

Extra Trains for Ambedkar Anniversary: 12 Specials Organized by Central Railway

The Central Railway will operate 12 additional suburban trains between Parel-Kalyan and Kurla-Panvel on the midnight of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Divas 2024. Running on both main and harbour lines, these trains will stop at all stations to aid commemorations of the notable leader’s contribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Central Railway is set to manage the additional passenger load during the Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Divas 2024 by running 12 extra suburban trains between Parel-Kalyan and Kurla-Panvel. This announcement was made in a press release on Tuesday. The special trains, stopping at all stations, aim to facilitate travel for individuals wishing to pay tribute to the leader.

According to the railway administration, these special services will smoothly operate through the night into Friday. The mainline schedule includes the Parel-Thane Special departing Parel at 01.15 hrs, reaching Thane at 01.55 hrs; Parel-Kalyan at 02.25 hrs for a 03.40 hrs arrival; and Parel-Kurla at 03.05 hrs, culminating at Kurla by 03.20 hrs. For the Harbour line, services are planned with departure from Vashi at 01.30 hrs, reaching Kurla by 02.10 hrs, and others following a similar schedule.

The railway authority has urged passengers to procure proper tickets to avoid inconveniences during travel. These additional services mark the remembrance of Ambedkar's contribution to the nation, including his roles as an Indian jurist and social reformer. Celebrated for his instrumental work in framing the Indian Constitution, Ambedkar was honored with the Bharat Ratna in 1990, recognizing his enduring legacy and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

