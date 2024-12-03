Left Menu

Empowering 'Divyangjans': New Initiatives Launched on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Union minister Virendra Kumar announced 16 initiatives to empower persons with disabilities in India. Aimed at accessibility and equal opportunities, the schemes include infrastructure projects, assistive technology, inclusive education, and skill development programs. The initiatives were launched on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2024, Union Minister Virendra Kumar unveiled 16 initiatives designed to support 'Divyangjans' across India. These initiatives are seen as crucial steps towards creating an inclusive society by improving accessibility and providing equal opportunities for all.

Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan is one standout project, focusing on integrating accessibility auditors to develop inclusive infrastructure. Alongside this, the Sugamya Bharat Yatra invites individuals with disabilities to evaluate public spaces using AI-enabled apps, ensuring accessibility.

Groundbreaking advancements like high-power spectacles and the Kadam Knee Joint were introduced, enhancing mobility and independence. Further efforts in education included the introduction of accessible storybooks and a skill development book available in 11 languages, aiming to boost employability among the disabled community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

