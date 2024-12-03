From Development to Leadership: India's Empowerment Journey for Women

In a statement on Tuesday, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, announced that India is evolving from a focus on 'women's development' to 'women-led development.' The government's efforts since May 2014 aim to empower women through leadership opportunities and continuous support to boost their prosperity and safety.

Highlighting the global acknowledgment of these initiatives, Devi remarked on the world applauding India's focus at the recent G20 summit. She cited the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as a testament to this progress. The gender budget has seen significant growth, expanding from Rs 97,000 crore in 2013-14 to over Rs 3 lakh crore in 2023-24.

Additionally, Minister of State Savitri Thakur emphasized women's advancements across various domains. With seventy-four women MPs in the Lok Sabha and seventeen in the Rajya Sabha, female representation in governance is rising. Programs like the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana have benefited over 3.5 crore women, offering financial incentives to support mothers.

Furthermore, the government is rolling out new measures to enhance women's safety and workplace support. New criminal laws aim to ensure justice, and plans include establishing 1,000 working women hostels nationwide. The Minister noted the sanctioning of 113 fast-track courts in West Bengal, although only a few are operational as yet.

