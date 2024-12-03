Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over India's Election Commission Appointment Law

Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, recused himself from hearing petitions challenging the 2023 Election Commissioner appointment law. The law, criticized for excluding the Chief Justice from the selection panel, is claimed to violate principles of free and fair elections, prompting multiple legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:18 IST
Controversy Brews Over India's Election Commission Appointment Law
Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna recused himself on Tuesday from a scheduled hearing of petitions challenging the legality of a new law governing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners. Initially set to be heard by a bench including Justice Sanjay Kumar, the case will now be reassigned.

The recusal came with instructions to list the matter before a different bench starting January 6, 2025. The Chief Justice urged all parties to finalize their pleadings within this period, ensuring readiness for the next phase of the legal proceedings.

This decision follows an earlier ruling by Justice Khanna's bench, which refused to halt the appointment of two Election Commissioners under the controversial 2023 Act. The Act, which drops the Chief Justice from the selection panel, sparked outrage and accusations of undermining electoral independence. Despite these concerns, and urgent appeals from various petitioners, the court maintained that delaying appointments risked chaos and uncertainty as national elections approach.

The petitions filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms and other activists, argue that the Act undermines free and fair elections by excluding an 'independent mechanism' in selecting Election Commission officials. Particular focus is placed on Sections 7 and 8 of the Act, which outline the procedures for these appointments, raising constitutional questions following the court's March directive.

The Supreme Court's March 2023 ruling recommended a selection committee inclusive of the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha until Parliament formalized a law. Critics highlight how excluding the Chief Justice allows the ruling Prime Minister disproportionate influence, potentially compromising the Election Commission's impartiality. The debate continues as India prepares for its upcoming electoral cycle, with significant implications for the nation's democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024