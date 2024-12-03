Empowering India's 'Divyang' Community: Modi's Vision for Inclusive Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized his government's efforts to empower persons with disabilities during a speech marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Criticizing previous administrations for their lack of focus, Modi highlighted the initiatives that have been introduced to address their employment and education challenges.

Under his administration, the term 'divyang' replaced 'viklaang,' reflecting a shift towards recognizing their contributions to society. Modi stressed the implementation of the Persons with Disabilities Act, expanding its coverage from seven to 21 categories, including acid attack survivors, to offer greater support and dignity.

Modi said the increased welfare funding and the success of Indian paralympic athletes are testament to a changing societal mindset. As India approaches its 100th anniversary of independence, Modi envisions a nation where persons with disabilities are seen as global inspirations, integral to the country's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)