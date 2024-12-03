Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's Look to the Skies: Green Aviation Fuels in Focus

Saudi Arabian Oil Co, along with TotalEnergies and Saudi Investment Recycling Company, is assessing the development of a sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) plant in Saudi Arabia. This initiative focuses on using innovative technology to convert local waste, such as used cooking oils and animal fats, into aviation fuel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:52 IST
Saudi Arabian Oil Co, in collaboration with TotalEnergies and the Saudi Investment Recycling Company, is exploring the feasibility of a sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) plant in Saudi Arabia.

Under a joint development and cost-sharing agreement, the trio aims to utilize cutting-edge engineering and technology solutions to convert local waste materials, including used cooking oils and animal fats, into sustainable aviation fuels.

This initiative forms part of a broader strategy to integrate circular economy principles into the production of cleaner fuel alternatives for the aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

