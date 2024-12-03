Saudi Arabia's Look to the Skies: Green Aviation Fuels in Focus

Saudi Arabian Oil Co, in collaboration with TotalEnergies and the Saudi Investment Recycling Company, is exploring the feasibility of a sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) plant in Saudi Arabia.

Under a joint development and cost-sharing agreement, the trio aims to utilize cutting-edge engineering and technology solutions to convert local waste materials, including used cooking oils and animal fats, into sustainable aviation fuels.

This initiative forms part of a broader strategy to integrate circular economy principles into the production of cleaner fuel alternatives for the aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)