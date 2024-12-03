Saudi Arabia's Look to the Skies: Green Aviation Fuels in Focus
Saudi Arabian Oil Co, along with TotalEnergies and Saudi Investment Recycling Company, is assessing the development of a sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) plant in Saudi Arabia. This initiative focuses on using innovative technology to convert local waste, such as used cooking oils and animal fats, into aviation fuel.
This initiative forms part of a broader strategy to integrate circular economy principles into the production of cleaner fuel alternatives for the aviation industry.
