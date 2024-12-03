Left Menu

SECI Lifts Ban on Reliance Power After Legal Review

SECI has withdrawn its debarment of Reliance Power, an Anil Ambani-led firm, after legal proceedings. This allows Reliance Power and its subsidiaries, excluding Reliance NU BESS Ltd, to participate in future tenders. The debarment was initially due to alleged fake documents supplied by the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:11 IST
The Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) announced on Tuesday that it has retracted the debarment notice previously imposed on Reliance Power. This action permits the Anil Ambani-led company to engage in upcoming tenders issued by the public sector entity.

SECI had originally barred Reliance Power Ltd and Reliance NU BESS Ltd from tender participation for three years on November 6, citing allegations of submitted fake documents. A subsequent show cause notice had also been issued on November 13, questioning potential criminal proceedings for a falsified bank guarantee provided by a Reliance unit.

In its latest statement, SECI clarified that the withdrawal of the debarment does not preclude future legal actions. Reliance Power confirmed that except for its subsidiary Reliance NU BESS Limited, the company is now eligible to participate in SECI's tenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

