India's Nuclear Ambitions: Kovvada Project Gains Momentum

The Indian government is progressing on a project with the US's Westinghouse Electric Company to build six 1000-MW nuclear reactors at Kovvada, Andhra Pradesh. Significant land acquisitions and pre-project activities have been completed, signaling a major advance for India’s nuclear energy aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is in active discussions with the US-based Westinghouse Electric Company to finalize a viable proposal for constructing six 1000-MW nuclear reactors in Kovvada, Andhra Pradesh. This was revealed by Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh, during a session in Lok Sabha.

Significant progress has been made with 2079.66 acres of land already acquired for the plant's main area. Additionally, land for rehabilitation and resettlement, as well as for an employees' township, has been earmarked. The project has completed various preliminary activities, including geotechnical and geological studies.

Ongoing developments include the construction of a 13-km boundary wall and the setup of both earthquake monitoring stations and a meteorological lab. While a Techno-Commercial Offer from Westinghouse is awaited, financial commitments have been made towards land acquisition and pre-project activities.

