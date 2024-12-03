India's Nuclear Ambitions: Kovvada Project Gains Momentum

The Indian government is in active discussions with the US-based Westinghouse Electric Company to finalize a viable proposal for constructing six 1000-MW nuclear reactors in Kovvada, Andhra Pradesh. This was revealed by Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh, during a session in Lok Sabha.

Significant progress has been made with 2079.66 acres of land already acquired for the plant's main area. Additionally, land for rehabilitation and resettlement, as well as for an employees' township, has been earmarked. The project has completed various preliminary activities, including geotechnical and geological studies.

Ongoing developments include the construction of a 13-km boundary wall and the setup of both earthquake monitoring stations and a meteorological lab. While a Techno-Commercial Offer from Westinghouse is awaited, financial commitments have been made towards land acquisition and pre-project activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)