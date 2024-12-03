Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Questions CM Nitish Kumar's Rs 225 Crore Yatra Expense

Tejashwi Yadav criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Mahila Samvad Yatra, questioning the necessity of the Rs 225 crore expenditure. Yadav and opposition allege misuse of funds and call for explanations, citing negligence towards Bihar's special status needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:49 IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh wave of political criticism, RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has openly questioned the financial prudence behind Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's upcoming 'Mahila Samvad Yatra,' set to launch on December 15.

Yadav raised eyebrows over the staggering Rs 225 crore budget sanctioned for the initiative by the Bihar cabinet. Speaking to reporters, Yadav posed serious inquiries on the necessity of such an expenditure, questioning whether a Chief Minister should need to allocate such massive sums merely to converse with the public.

Exploring the political implications further, Yadav accused CM Nitish Kumar of neglecting pressing issues like the special status demand for Bihar, amidst rampant misuse of public funds. Chirag Paswan, Union Minister, backed the state administration's efforts, stressing the importance of bridging the gap between citizens and their representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

