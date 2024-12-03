Karnataka's Revenue Boom: Exceeding Targets and National Averages

In a testament to Karnataka's economic vitality, the state has reported strong revenue growth figures, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah leading a performance review of pivotal departments. Notably, the state's GST collections surpassed the national average, underscoring a robust fiscal performance.

The Commercial Taxes Department, achieving 94 percent of its target, reported a collection of Rs 53,103 crore by November this year. Despite this success, the Chief Minister urged a focus on underperforming regions like Malenadu and Mysuru to meet the ambitious annual target of Rs 84,475 crore for 2024-25.

The review also highlighted a 6.46 percent growth in the Excise Department revenue and a 21 percent rise in Stamps and Registration revenues. To sustain this momentum, the Chief Minister directed intensified efforts to curb tax evasion, streamline processes, and fill manpower gaps for continued revenue enhancement.

