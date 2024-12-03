JBM Group and Keppel Join Forces for Sustainable Urban Infrastructure
JBM Group has partnered with Singapore's Keppel Ltd to create sustainable solutions in electric mobility, EV charging, renewables, and battery energy storage systems. The collaboration aims to innovate urban infrastructure decarbonization, manage e-waste, and expand sustainable electricity solutions in commercial and industrial sectors.
- Country:
- India
JBM Group has announced a strategic partnership with Singapore-based Keppel Ltd, focusing on sustainable solutions in electric mobility, renewable energy, and battery energy storage systems.
The collaboration aims to innovate ways to decarbonize urban infrastructure, manage the rising demand for electro-mobility and e-waste solutions, while seizing opportunities for sustainable electricity in commercial and industrial sectors.
Keppel brings its sustainability expertise in integrated clean energy and resource circularity. Meanwhile, JBM Group will leverage its proficiency in EV technologies to co-develop projects targeting electromobility, EV charging networks, and resource recovery facilities. The initiative seeks comprehensive electrification of transport infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Minister Ramokgopa Signs Agreements for Battery Energy Storage Projects in N Cape
India and Australia launch renewable energy partnership to boost two-way investment in solar, green hydrogen and the renewables workforce.
India's Big Push: EV Charging Infrastructure Investment
Wardwizard Partners with Ampvolts to Revolutionize EV Charging
Melwyn Moses to Lead Borosil Renewables as CEO