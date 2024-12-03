JBM Group and Keppel Join Forces for Sustainable Urban Infrastructure

JBM Group has announced a strategic partnership with Singapore-based Keppel Ltd, focusing on sustainable solutions in electric mobility, renewable energy, and battery energy storage systems.

The collaboration aims to innovate ways to decarbonize urban infrastructure, manage the rising demand for electro-mobility and e-waste solutions, while seizing opportunities for sustainable electricity in commercial and industrial sectors.

Keppel brings its sustainability expertise in integrated clean energy and resource circularity. Meanwhile, JBM Group will leverage its proficiency in EV technologies to co-develop projects targeting electromobility, EV charging networks, and resource recovery facilities. The initiative seeks comprehensive electrification of transport infrastructure.

