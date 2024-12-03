Assam Police Dispose 37,000 Bottles of Illegal Cough Syrup

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police disposed of 37,000 bottles of contraband Phensedyl cough syrup in Panikhaiti, an area on the periphery of Guwahati. This operation was confirmed by Pranab Jyoti Goswami, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam Police, in a recent press release.

Under the leadership of IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta, the STF has seized narcotics valued at Rs 800 crore and arrested 325 individuals between March 2023 and November 2024. The Drugs Disposal Committee, chaired by Sudhakar Singh, SP of CID's Zone-I, orchestrated the disposal of the cough syrup, which amounted to 3,700 liters with a market worth of Rs 70 lakh.

Goswami highlighted that the STF has conducted 164 operations across Assam, leading to significant seizures of heroin, opium, cannabis, and other narcotics. A third round of drug disposal is on the horizon, with planned destructions covering a range of narcotics, including heroin and cannabis, with necessary court orders in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)