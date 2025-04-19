Assam STF Seizes Narcotics Worth Rs 71 Crore in Kamrup Operations

In a significant narcotics bust, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police intercepted two separate consignments in Kamrup district, leading to the seizure of 2.70 lakh Yaba tablets and 520 grams of heroin. The drugs, collectively valued at Rs 71 crore, expose a major trafficking route.

The first operation was initiated following intelligence about a vehicle, identified by registration number AS-01DA-9276, transporting heroin from a neighboring state. Upon interception at the Amingaon area, authorities discovered 520 grams of heroin hidden in secret compartments under the driver's footboard. The driver, Nazrul Hussain, was taken into custody.

Later, acting on another tip-off, the STF intercepted a truck believed to be carrying a substantial amount of Yaba tablets in the same area. This led to the recovery of 2,70,000 tablets of methamphetamine, resulting in the arrest of driver Nur Islam. The operations underscore the ongoing fight against drug trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)