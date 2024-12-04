Left Menu

Students Take to Kolkata Streets in Solidarity with Minorities After Global Attacks

Members of SFI's Presidency University unit held a protest in Kolkata, blocking roads to stand against minority attacks in Bangladesh and globally. Around 100 students participated in the rally, causing traffic disruptions and burning effigies. They condemned divisive politics and urged unity and peace across communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 00:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold protest on Tuesday, members of the Students' Federation of India's Presidency University unit took to the streets of Kolkata, blocking roads to denounce recent attacks on minorities in Bangladesh and elsewhere.

Led by CPI(M)'s student wing leader Bitan Islam, about 100 students rallied at a busy intersection in the city's College Street-M G Road crossing. The demonstration halted vehicular traffic in the northern part of Kolkata for a notable 20 minutes, as participants voiced their outrage and burned effigies of key Bangladeshi figures.

The protesters made a strong call for harmony, denouncing divisive politics and urging the Bangladesh government to curb fundamentalist threats. As voices of advocacy for peace, the students addressed ongoing religious polarization within India as well, emphasizing the need for unity and protection of minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

