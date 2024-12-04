UNHCR secures record $1.5 billion in early funding for 2025

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, has secured early funding commitments of $1.5 billion for 2025, as global forced displacement surges to 123 million people worldwide.

The package includes $1.143 billion from donor governments along with a commitment of $355 million from UNHCR’s private sector National partners. This provides the agency with 15 percent of its anticipated needs for the coming year.

“We live in a world ravaged by brutal and seemingly endless conflicts that tear lives apart and send people on a desperate flight for safety,” said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees. “The robust support shown today to refugees and other forcibly displaced people resonates as a much-needed message of solidarity and humanity”.

Global response

The governments of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia and Ireland have once again shown their support by pledging flexible funding, which enables UNHCR to quickly deliver aid in new emergencies and to respond to underfunded situations.

The United States leads the pledges with $200 million, followed by Denmark and Sweden, while Armenia, Bulgaria, and Lithuania have emerged as new or strengthened donors, expanding their funding base.

Looking beyond immediate relief, donor governments have guaranteed an additional $283 million for 2026 and beyond. This forward-looking funding is crucial as refugees now face an average displacement span of 20 years, with many remaining uprooted for decades.

“Generous as it is, humanitarian funding is not keeping pace with the growing needs,” Mr. Grandi emphasised. “As peace becomes more elusive, and conflict and persecution continue to force millions from their homes, we are facing a dire situation, with few solutions and escalating crises”.

Global challenges persist

The funding arrives at a crucial time, as recent conflict, persecution and violence in Sudan, Ukraine, Lebanon have intensified, forcing millions to flee their homes. Millions more have been displaced for decades, having fled bloodshed and instability in Myanmar, Syria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

UNCHR’s 2024 operational impact reveals the importance of sustained support.

Through targeted interventions, the agency individually registered over three million people, provided 1.2 million with civil identity documentation and delivered essential legal assistance to more than 500,000 individuals. 5.6 million people were supported with access to water and sanitation services and 630,000 received shelter and housing assistance.

Future plans

UNHCR’s Global Appeal now seeks total funding of $10.248 billion for 2025, aiming to address forcibly displaced and stateless people.

“Humanitarian aid must focus on reducing dependency, helping displaced communities thrive, not only survive,” Mr. Grandi emphasised.

The agency plans to enhance efficiency through innovative approaches, including promoting refugee inclusion in national services following successful examples in Uganda, Colombia and Kenya as well as pursuing long-lasting solutions such as voluntary returns, local integration and resettlement.

As disasters fuelled by extreme weather intensify and conflicts persist, these early funding commitments provide UNHCR with greater confidence in maintaining crucial protection and assistance programmes for the world’s most vulnerable populations.

“The pledges made are a commitment to save lives, restore dignity and bring hope to millions of people forced to flee,” Mr. Grandi concluded. “This support will be crucial as we face unprecedented challenges in the year ahead”.

