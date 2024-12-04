Left Menu

Geopolitical Turmoil and Market Response: A Global Snapshot

The surprise imposition and subsequent lifting of martial law in Korea caused significant market jitters, affecting currencies and stocks globally. U.S. markets showed minor fluctuations amid global tensions, while oil and gold prices reflected economic anticipation of changes in Federal Reserve policy. Political upheaval in France also weighed on investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 01:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 01:54 IST
Geopolitical Turmoil and Market Response: A Global Snapshot

The unforeseen declaration and later reversal of martial law in South Korea significantly impacted global markets, causing initial turmoil as the South Korean won plummeted. Investors are now reassessing portfolios in light of geopolitical uncertainties, including ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and France's political instability.

U.S. markets experienced mild oscillations, with the Dow slipping while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed slight gains. European shares achieved a monthly high despite the French government's precarious state following a vote of no confidence. Meanwhile, emerging market stocks demonstrated notable growth.

Amid expectations of a December rate cut, investors are closely watching Fed policy impacts. Oil prices rose amid OPEC+ production cut anticipations and a tenuous ceasefire in the Middle East. Gold prices steadied as financial markets braced for upcoming economic shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024