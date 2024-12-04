Geopolitical Turmoil and Market Response: A Global Snapshot

The unforeseen declaration and later reversal of martial law in South Korea significantly impacted global markets, causing initial turmoil as the South Korean won plummeted. Investors are now reassessing portfolios in light of geopolitical uncertainties, including ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and France's political instability.

U.S. markets experienced mild oscillations, with the Dow slipping while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed slight gains. European shares achieved a monthly high despite the French government's precarious state following a vote of no confidence. Meanwhile, emerging market stocks demonstrated notable growth.

Amid expectations of a December rate cut, investors are closely watching Fed policy impacts. Oil prices rose amid OPEC+ production cut anticipations and a tenuous ceasefire in the Middle East. Gold prices steadied as financial markets braced for upcoming economic shifts.

