Meta's Nuclear Ambitions: Powering the AI Revolution

Meta Platforms Inc., owner of Facebook, has announced its interest in nuclear power as a means to fulfill its AI and sustainability objectives. This marks a notable shift among technology giants as they anticipate an increase in electricity demand.

The company is soliciting proposals to procure 1 to 4 gigawatts of nuclear energy in the United States by the early 2030s. A typical nuclear facility in the U.S. boasts a 1-gigawatt capacity. Meta believes nuclear energy will be crucial for a cleaner and more reliable energy grid.

Challenges such as regulatory hurdles and community opposition loom, as illustrated by previous deals in the sector, including Microsoft's restart of a Three Mile Island plant unit. Meta's request-for-proposal process accepts applications until January 2025, aiming for careful project consideration.

