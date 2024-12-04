Meta's Nuclear Ambitions: Powering the AI Revolution
Meta is targeting nuclear power for its AI and environment goals, aiming to procure 1-4 gigawatts of nuclear energy by the 2030s. The company plans to address major challenges in nuclear development and is currently inviting proposals from developers with the capability to engage communities.
Meta Platforms Inc., owner of Facebook, has announced its interest in nuclear power as a means to fulfill its AI and sustainability objectives. This marks a notable shift among technology giants as they anticipate an increase in electricity demand.
The company is soliciting proposals to procure 1 to 4 gigawatts of nuclear energy in the United States by the early 2030s. A typical nuclear facility in the U.S. boasts a 1-gigawatt capacity. Meta believes nuclear energy will be crucial for a cleaner and more reliable energy grid.
Challenges such as regulatory hurdles and community opposition loom, as illustrated by previous deals in the sector, including Microsoft's restart of a Three Mile Island plant unit. Meta's request-for-proposal process accepts applications until January 2025, aiming for careful project consideration.
